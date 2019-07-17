Reviewing SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)’s and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s results

This is a contrast between SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) and EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.46 N/A -0.79 0.00 EDAP TMS S.A. 3 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see SI-BONE Inc. and EDAP TMS S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EDAP TMS S.A. 0.00% -1.4% 0%

Liquidity

SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.1 and 14.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EDAP TMS S.A. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. SI-BONE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to EDAP TMS S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of SI-BONE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.7% of EDAP TMS S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3% of SI-BONE Inc. shares. Competitively, EDAP TMS S.A. has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SI-BONE Inc. -9.94% -4.51% -8.64% -12.61% 0% -23.03% EDAP TMS S.A. 3.41% -13.5% 61.92% 88.8% 88.8% 145.95%

For the past year SI-BONE Inc. has -23.03% weaker performance while EDAP TMS S.A. has 145.95% stronger performance.

Summary

SI-BONE Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors EDAP TMS S.A.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.