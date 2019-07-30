Reviewing Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s results

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 42 2.19 N/A 0.84 48.85 TriNet Group Inc. 61 1.34 N/A 2.79 22.04

In table 1 we can see Shutterstock Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shutterstock Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Shutterstock Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Shutterstock Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TriNet Group Inc.’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shutterstock Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Shutterstock Inc.’s upside potential is 16.51% at a $46 consensus target price. TriNet Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus target price and a -18.32% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Shutterstock Inc. appears more favorable than TriNet Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Shutterstock Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.4% and 88.9% respectively. 0.9% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats Shutterstock Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.