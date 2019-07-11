Reviewing Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s results

Both Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.14 N/A 0.84 48.85 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Shutterstock Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. SPAR Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Shutterstock Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Shutterstock Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 19.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 57.9% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Shutterstock Inc. beats SPAR Group Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.