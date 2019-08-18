Reviewing Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.93 N/A 0.84 45.95 LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Shutterstock Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Shutterstock Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Shutterstock Inc. and LSC Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shutterstock Inc. has an average target price of $46, and a 32.72% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shutterstock Inc. and LSC Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.6% and 85.2% respectively. 1.1% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has 6.55% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors LSC Communications Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.