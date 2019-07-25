Reviewing Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s results

Both Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Collectors Universe Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 42 2.19 N/A 0.84 48.85 Collectors Universe Inc. 18 2.92 N/A 0.94 22.57

Demonstrates Shutterstock Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Collectors Universe Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shutterstock Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Shutterstock Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Collectors Universe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Collectors Universe Inc. 0.00% 52.5% 24.3%

Risk & Volatility

Shutterstock Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Collectors Universe Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterstock Inc. Its rival Collectors Universe Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Collectors Universe Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Shutterstock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shutterstock Inc. and Collectors Universe Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Collectors Universe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shutterstock Inc.’s consensus price target is $46, while its potential upside is 16.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. shares and 44.7% of Collectors Universe Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Collectors Universe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27% Collectors Universe Inc. 13.32% 16.7% 39.55% 47.55% 34.22% 85.74%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Collectors Universe Inc.

Summary

Collectors Universe Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Shutterstock Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand. The company also operates certified coin exchange, a subscription-based business-to-business Internet bid-ask market Website, certifiedcoinexchange.com that includes approximately 100,000 bid and ask prices for certified coins; and collectors corner, a business-to-consumer Website, collectorscorner.com, which consists of approximately 110,000 collectibles for sale. In addition, it publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for certain collectibles and high-value assets, which are accessible on its Websites; and authoritative price guides, rarity reports, and other collectibles data to provide collectors with information. Further, the company sells advertising and click-through commissions on its Collectors.com Website, as well as in the magazines; and manages and operates collectibles trade shows and conventions. Collectors Universe Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.