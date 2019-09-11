Reviewing Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock Inc. 41 1.99 N/A 0.84 45.95 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,831 5.78 N/A 86.45 21.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Booking Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Shutterstock Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Shutterstock Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Shutterstock Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Booking Holdings Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Shutterstock Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Booking Holdings Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Shutterstock Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Booking Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Booking Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2076.67 consensus price target and a 3.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shutterstock Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 97.3%. 1.1% are Shutterstock Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Booking Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterstock Inc. -2.64% -1.79% -5.26% -5.1% -11.81% 6.55% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Shutterstock Inc. has weaker performance than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Shutterstock Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.