Reviewing Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY)’s and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON)’s results

Both Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) and StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) are each other’s competitor in the Personal Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterfly Inc. 45 0.83 N/A -1.01 0.00 StoneMor Partners L.P. 3 0.21 N/A -1.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Shutterfly Inc. and StoneMor Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Shutterfly Inc. and StoneMor Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterfly Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.3% StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Shutterfly Inc. has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, StoneMor Partners L.P. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shutterfly Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival StoneMor Partners L.P. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. StoneMor Partners L.P. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Shutterfly Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Shutterfly Inc. and StoneMor Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterfly Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 StoneMor Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -20.87% for Shutterfly Inc. with average target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Shutterfly Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of StoneMor Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Shutterfly Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of StoneMor Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterfly Inc. -1.4% 12.63% -2.87% -21.9% -51.23% 11.87% StoneMor Partners L.P. -32.38% -32.38% -23.82% -41.93% -57.19% 23.33%

For the past year Shutterfly Inc. has weaker performance than StoneMor Partners L.P.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories. The company provides photo-based products, such as stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints, statement gifts, and related services. It also provides photo books, personalized holiday cards, announcements, invitations and stationery products, and home decor products and photo gifts, as well as online photo services under the Shutterfly brand; and offers personalized save the dates, wedding invitations, thank you cards, and bridal invitations under the Wedding Paper Divas brand. In addition, the company operates an online cards and stationery boutique that sells announcements, invitations, and personal stationery for various occasions under the Tiny Prints brand. Further, it offers MyPublisher, which allows customers to create custom photo books, share memories, and tell their stories using their own photos; BorrowLenses, an online marketplace for photographic and video equipment rentals; and Groovebook, a mobile photo book app subscription service that sends customers a keepsake book of their mobile photos each month, as well as operates Share sites, a share platform. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of personalized calendars, mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets; advertising and sponsorship activities; and the printing and shipping of direct marketing and other variable data print products and formats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.