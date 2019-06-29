Reviewing Shutterfly Inc. (SFLY)’s and Its Competitors results

As Personal Services company, Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Shutterfly Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Personal Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Shutterfly Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Shutterfly Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterfly Inc. 0.00% -1.10% -0.30% Industry Average 5.05% 173.46% 8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Shutterfly Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterfly Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 100.12M 1.98B 23.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Shutterfly Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterfly Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.00 2.69

$47.5 is the average price target of Shutterfly Inc., with a potential downside of -6.03%. The competitors have a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Shutterfly Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Shutterfly Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shutterfly Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shutterfly Inc. -1.4% 12.63% -2.87% -21.9% -51.23% 11.87% Industry Average 2.28% 8.46% 15.42% 8.62% 21.15% 22.51%

For the past year Shutterfly Inc. has weaker performance than Shutterfly Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shutterfly Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1. Competitively, Shutterfly Inc.’s competitors have 1.14 and 0.97 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shutterfly Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shutterfly Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.38 shows that Shutterfly Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Shutterfly Inc.’s competitors are 7.90% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Dividends

Shutterfly Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Shutterfly Inc.’s competitors beat Shutterfly Inc.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories. The company provides photo-based products, such as stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints, statement gifts, and related services. It also provides photo books, personalized holiday cards, announcements, invitations and stationery products, and home decor products and photo gifts, as well as online photo services under the Shutterfly brand; and offers personalized save the dates, wedding invitations, thank you cards, and bridal invitations under the Wedding Paper Divas brand. In addition, the company operates an online cards and stationery boutique that sells announcements, invitations, and personal stationery for various occasions under the Tiny Prints brand. Further, it offers MyPublisher, which allows customers to create custom photo books, share memories, and tell their stories using their own photos; BorrowLenses, an online marketplace for photographic and video equipment rentals; and Groovebook, a mobile photo book app subscription service that sends customers a keepsake book of their mobile photos each month, as well as operates Share sites, a share platform. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of personalized calendars, mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets; advertising and sponsorship activities; and the printing and shipping of direct marketing and other variable data print products and formats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.