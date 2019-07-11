Reviewing ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 44 12.98 N/A -0.26 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 100 7.22 N/A 1.54 67.19

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ShotSpotter Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 16.95% for ShotSpotter Inc. with consensus price target of $49. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 11.47% and its consensus price target is $115. Based on the results shown earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than SPS Commerce Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.6% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.7% of SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54% SPS Commerce Inc. -0.64% 0.23% -2.39% 7.6% 49.12% 25.93%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was more bullish than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.