Reviewing ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s results

We are comparing ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 27 0.00 8.09M -0.17 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 23 -2.26 9.13M -1.67 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 30,424,971.79% -9.6% -4% PAR Technology Corporation 39,167,739.17% -51.2% -25.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ShotSpotter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s consensus price target is $55, while its potential upside is 162.78%. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 41.34%. Based on the results given earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ShotSpotter Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 59.6% respectively. 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.