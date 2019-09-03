Reviewing ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s and Its Rivals results

As Application Software company, ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. has 65.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ShotSpotter Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.60% -4.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ShotSpotter Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. N/A 42 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ShotSpotter Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. has weaker performance than ShotSpotter Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Dividends

ShotSpotter Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc.’s rivals beat ShotSpotter Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.