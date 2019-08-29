Reviewing ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

Both ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 43 8.07 N/A -0.17 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see ShotSpotter Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

ShotSpotter Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Dropbox Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ShotSpotter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus target price of ShotSpotter Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 120.18%. On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 19.58% and its consensus target price is $21.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that ShotSpotter Inc. seems more appealing than Dropbox Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.4% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. was more bullish than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Dropbox Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.