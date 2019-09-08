Reviewing ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s results

We are comparing ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 42 8.02 N/A -0.17 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 demonstrates ShotSpotter Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cheetah Mobile Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Cheetah Mobile Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for ShotSpotter Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

ShotSpotter Inc.’s average price target is $60, while its potential upside is 121.57%. Meanwhile, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average price target is $4.35, while its potential upside is 7.14%. Based on the data shown earlier, ShotSpotter Inc. is looking more favorable than Cheetah Mobile Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShotSpotter Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 16.4%. Insiders held roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.