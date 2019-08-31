Reviewing ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI)’s and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)’s results

ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter Inc. 43 7.85 N/A -0.17 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 3.89 N/A 0.09 31.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShotSpotter Inc. and Aware Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShotSpotter Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Aware Inc. has 14.7 and 14.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShotSpotter Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares and 32.3% of Aware Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aware Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56% Aware Inc. -9.87% -14.76% -14.76% -21.55% -29.25% -21.61%

For the past year ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats ShotSpotter Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.