Reviewing Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI)’s and Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION)’s results

Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 15 3.54 N/A 1.22 13.15 Fidelity Southern Corporation 30 0.00 N/A 1.39 20.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Shore Bancshares Inc. and Fidelity Southern Corporation. Fidelity Southern Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Shore Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shore Bancshares Inc. and Fidelity Southern Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Fidelity Southern Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Shore Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Fidelity Southern Corporation on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shore Bancshares Inc. and Fidelity Southern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Fidelity Southern Corporation has 15.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.72% 4.17% 2.63% -4.02% -11.65% 10.04% Fidelity Southern Corporation -0.41% 2.23% -7.95% 22.15% 24.63% 10.84%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. was less bullish than Fidelity Southern Corporation.

Summary

Fidelity Southern Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Shore Bancshares Inc.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.