Reviewing Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI)’s and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO)’s results

Since Shore Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares Inc. 15 3.63 N/A 1.22 13.15 Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.66 N/A 2.70 13.70

Table 1 highlights Shore Bancshares Inc. and Carolina Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carolina Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Shore Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Shore Bancshares Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carolina Financial Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68% of Shore Bancshares Inc. shares and 55.7% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Shore Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Carolina Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shore Bancshares Inc. 1.72% 4.17% 2.63% -4.02% -11.65% 10.04% Carolina Financial Corporation -0.38% 3.06% 3.26% 10.6% -7.38% 25.14%

For the past year Shore Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than Carolina Financial Corporation

Summary

Carolina Financial Corporation beats Shore Bancshares Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Shore Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in Maryland and Delaware. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs, cash management services, and various checking services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit, as well as commercial mortgages, and equipment and operating loans; and loans to consumers comprising mortgage, home equity, automobile, marine, installment, and other secured and unsecured personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; trust, asset management, and financial planning services; and insurance products and services to businesses and consumers, including property and casualty, life, marine, individual health, and long term care insurance, as well as pension and profit sharing plans, and retirement plans. It operates 18 full service branches and 20 ATMs in the Kent County, Queen AnneÂ’s County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland, as well as in Kent County, Delaware. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.