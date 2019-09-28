Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 359 9.66 100.44M -0.68 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 88 0.00 47.41M 0.01 7959.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Shopify Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,002,676.48% -3.9% -3.5% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 53,948,566.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. On the competitive side is, Zoom Video Communications Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Shopify Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 4 2.44

Shopify Inc.’s average target price is $336, while its potential upside is 9.92%. Competitively Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, with potential upside of 15.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zoom Video Communications Inc. looks more robust than Shopify Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 29.8%. Insiders owned 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year Shopify Inc. was more bullish than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 13 factors Shopify Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.