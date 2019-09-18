Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s results

As Application Software companies, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 286 28.20 N/A -0.68 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.78 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shopify Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 0.52% for Shopify Inc. with consensus price target of $327.53. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $54.17, while its potential upside is 58.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Shopify Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 33%. About 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year Shopify Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats Shopify Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.