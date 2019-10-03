Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s results

Since Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 295 27.56 N/A -0.68 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 12 -2.03 9.42M -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shopify Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% SecureWorks Corp. 75,662,650.60% -4.8% -3.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, SecureWorks Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SecureWorks Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and SecureWorks Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 SecureWorks Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Shopify Inc. is $336, with potential upside of 8.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.9% of SecureWorks Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has 129.6% stronger performance while SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Shopify Inc. beats SecureWorks Corp.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.