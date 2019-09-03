Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 272 34.35 N/A -0.68 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.26 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 demonstrates Shopify Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Shopify Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.6. The Current Ratio of rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Shopify Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Shopify Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc. has a -15.70% downside potential and an average target price of $324.89.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shopify Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.