Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and MINDBODY Inc. (:)’s results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and MINDBODY Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 357 9.66 100.44M -0.68 0.00 MINDBODY Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Shopify Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shopify Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 28,119,488.23% -3.9% -3.5% MINDBODY Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Shopify Inc. and MINDBODY Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 MINDBODY Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc.’s consensus price target is $336, while its potential upside is 9.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and MINDBODY Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 0% respectively. Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.43%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of MINDBODY Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% MINDBODY Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Shopify Inc. beats MINDBODY Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build client scheduling and online booking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, analytics and reporting, simple and intuitive user experience, mobility, branded Web, social integration, cloud-based architecture, open platform for third-party application development, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts, and dance exercise, spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrenÂ’s activity centers, and integrative health centers. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile app that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects subscribers with local consumers via the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. MINDBODY, Inc. sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.