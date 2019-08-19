Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)’s results

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 256 31.16 N/A -0.68 0.00 Intuit Inc. 256 10.75 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Shopify Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Shopify Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.6. The Current Ratio of rival Intuit Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Shopify Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shopify Inc. and Intuit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55

$320.37 is Shopify Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -10.70%. On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential downside is -5.82% and its average target price is $255.18. The data provided earlier shows that Intuit Inc. appears more favorable than Shopify Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Shopify Inc. has stronger performance than Intuit Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.