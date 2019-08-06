Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s results

We are contrasting Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 243 27.90 N/A -0.68 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.64 N/A -8.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Shopify Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.31. Competitively, DropCar Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DropCar Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Shopify Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DropCar Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$320.37 is Shopify Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -0.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.4% of DropCar Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats DropCar Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.