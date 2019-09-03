Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 272 34.35 N/A -0.68 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Shopify Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Creative Realities Inc. 0.00% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk & Volatility

Shopify Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Creative Realities Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. are 12.6 and 12.6 respectively. Its competitor Creative Realities Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Shopify Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Creative Realities Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shopify Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Creative Realities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Shopify Inc. has an average target price of $324.89, and a -15.70% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.43% of Shopify Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year Shopify Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Shopify Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.