Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 273 34.63 N/A -0.68 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Shopify Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

Shopify Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. On the competitive side is, Castlight Health Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Castlight Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Shopify Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Shopify Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -16.38% and an $324.89 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc.’s consensus target price is $4, while its potential upside is 187.77%. The results provided earlier shows that Castlight Health Inc. appears more favorable than Shopify Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares and 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.43%. Competitively, 2.4% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.