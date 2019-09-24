Reviewing Shopify Inc. (SHOP)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

Both Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify Inc. 290 26.29 N/A -0.68 0.00 2U Inc. 41 2.21 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Shopify Inc. and 2U Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Shopify Inc. and 2U Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility & Risk

Shopify Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shopify Inc. is 12.6 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, 2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than 2U Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Shopify Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify Inc. 2 4 11 2.65 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Shopify Inc. has a 13.72% upside potential and an average price target of $336. 2U Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 consensus price target and a 125.24% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than Shopify Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shopify Inc. and 2U Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.9% and 0% respectively. 0.43% are Shopify Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year Shopify Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats 2U Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.