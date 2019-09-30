Reviewing Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)’s and Its Rivals results

Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Shoe Carnival Inc. has 24.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival Inc. 31,677,018.63% 12.80% 7.90% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival Inc. 9.18M 29 10.09 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Shoe Carnival Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.44 2.11 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is 79.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shoe Carnival Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shoe Carnival Inc. -5.83% -8.9% -28.63% -32.63% -18.91% -24.26% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Shoe Carnival Inc. has -24.26% weaker performance while Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Shoe Carnival Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Shoe Carnival Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Shoe Carnival Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Shoe Carnival Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Shoe Carnival Inc.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.