Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s results

Both ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.78 N/A -12.07 0.00 Soliton Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Demonstrates ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 106.5% -468.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Soliton Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soliton Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s downside potential is -0.36% at a $33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 2.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Soliton Inc. -12.98% -12.23% 1.93% 0% 0% 149.08%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. was less bullish than Soliton Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Soliton Inc.