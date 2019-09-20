Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s results

Both ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|45
|35.78
|N/A
|-12.07
|0.00
|Soliton Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.05
|0.00
Demonstrates ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Soliton Inc.
|0.00%
|106.5%
|-468.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival Soliton Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Soliton Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Soliton Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ShockWave Medical Inc.’s downside potential is -0.36% at a $33 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 2.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Soliton Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|-3.61%
|-11.42%
|25.21%
|0%
|0%
|60.39%
|Soliton Inc.
|-12.98%
|-12.23%
|1.93%
|0%
|0%
|149.08%
For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. was less bullish than Soliton Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Soliton Inc.
