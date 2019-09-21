Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s results

This is a contrast between ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.97 N/A -12.07 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Liquidity

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.90% for ShockWave Medical Inc. with average target price of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.