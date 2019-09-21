Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s results

This is a contrast between ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|45
|35.97
|N/A
|-12.07
|0.00
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-168.9%
|-87%
Liquidity
ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Nemaura Medical Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -0.90% for ShockWave Medical Inc. with average target price of $33.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|-3.61%
|-11.42%
|25.21%
|0%
|0%
|60.39%
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|-6.16%
|-15.76%
|-12.81%
|-19.8%
|-61.38%
|-7.32%
For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc.
Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.
