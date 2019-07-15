Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s results

Both ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 77.42 N/A -23.39 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 2625.59 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights ShockWave Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s downside potential is -34.43% at a $33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.89% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares and 49.2% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 43.58% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. 51.13% 114.44% 0% 0% 0% 112.33% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 8.33% 5.5% -6.71% 10.41% -10.64% 29.58%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. was more bullish than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.