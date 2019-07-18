Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s results

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 76.62 N/A -23.39 0.00 Misonix Inc. 20 5.77 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Misonix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -33.75% for ShockWave Medical Inc. with consensus price target of $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.89% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares and 23.8% of Misonix Inc. shares. 43.58% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. 51.13% 114.44% 0% 0% 0% 112.33% Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Misonix Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Misonix Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.