Reviewing ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s results

Both ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.97 N/A -12.07 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 4 0.62 N/A -16.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights ShockWave Medical Inc. and InspireMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. are 10.4 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor InspireMD Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. ShockWave Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ShockWave Medical Inc. and InspireMD Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s downside potential is -0.90% at a $33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ShockWave Medical Inc. and InspireMD Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 25%. About 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, InspireMD Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance while InspireMD Inc. has -58.34% weaker performance.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InspireMD Inc.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.