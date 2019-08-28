Reviewing Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s results

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.78 N/A 0.73 18.06 TORM plc 8 0.87 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ship Finance International Limited and TORM plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ship Finance International Limited and TORM plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 1 0 2.00 TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ship Finance International Limited’s downside potential currently stands at -3.30% and an $13.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. 43.4% are Ship Finance International Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% TORM plc -1.4% -26.65% 37.37% 5.81% 0% 43.62%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has weaker performance than TORM plc

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats TORM plc.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.