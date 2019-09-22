Reviewing Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s results

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.33 N/A 0.73 18.06 Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.96 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ship Finance International Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ship Finance International Limited and Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ship Finance International Limited has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

Ship Finance International Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Ship Finance International Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares and 0.2% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares. Insiders owned 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares. Competitively, 81.86% are Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Pyxis Tankers Inc. -2.05% -3.83% -14.69% -2.94% 15.95% 6.09%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has stronger performance than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats Pyxis Tankers Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.