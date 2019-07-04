Reviewing Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s results

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 12 3.44 N/A 0.65 20.03 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ship Finance International Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ship Finance International Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.1% 2.1% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 22.2% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ship Finance International Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ship Finance International Limited are 1 and 1. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ship Finance International Limited and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.33 is Ship Finance International Limited’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% are Ship Finance International Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.63% -15.81% -7.18% -17.73% -46.29% 9.04%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has stronger performance than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.