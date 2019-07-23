Reviewing Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s and Its Peers results

As Shipping company, Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ship Finance International Limited has 33.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Ship Finance International Limited has 43.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 29.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ship Finance International Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.10% 2.10% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Ship Finance International Limited and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited N/A 12 20.03 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Ship Finance International Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Ship Finance International Limited is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ship Finance International Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.47 1.36 2.58

$13.33 is the average target price of Ship Finance International Limited, with a potential upside of 2.30%. The competitors have a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Ship Finance International Limited’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ship Finance International Limited is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ship Finance International Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 1.41% 2.13% 3.19% 3.27% -10.45% 22.89% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Ship Finance International Limited has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Ship Finance International Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ship Finance International Limited.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.45 shows that Ship Finance International Limited is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ship Finance International Limited’s competitors are 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Ship Finance International Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited’s peers beat Ship Finance International Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.