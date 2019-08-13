Reviewing Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s results

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.50 N/A 0.73 18.06 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.91 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ship Finance International Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ship Finance International Limited has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ship Finance International Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Ardmore Shipping Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ship Finance International Limited and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 3 0 2.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Ship Finance International Limited’s upside potential is 3.25% at a $13.33 average target price. Meanwhile, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 13.64%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ardmore Shipping Corporation seems more appealing than Ship Finance International Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 95.8% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% are Ship Finance International Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.37% are Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has weaker performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.