Reviewing Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has 5% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0.00% 8.90% 0.70% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. N/A 38 6.42 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of 89.37%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s competitors are 4.64% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.