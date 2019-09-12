Reviewing Shineco Inc. (TYHT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Related Products companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Shineco Inc. has 2.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 46.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. 28.35% of Shineco Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.69% of all Drug Related Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Shineco Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco Inc. 0.00% -2.10% -1.90% Industry Average 3.36% 15.30% 11.20%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Shineco Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 77.23M 2.30B 29.09

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Shineco Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 0.00 2.00

The potential upside of the rivals is 106.98%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shineco Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shineco Inc. 4.79% 6.34% -38.04% 34.69% -43% 22.84% Industry Average 6.41% 8.86% 11.29% 25.93% 0.00% 21.62%

For the past year Shineco Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shineco Inc. are 5.7 and 5.4. Competitively, Shineco Inc.’s competitors have 3.58 and 2.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shineco Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shineco Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Shineco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China. It engages in growing and cultivating yew trees whose branches can be used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as for ornamental indoor bonsai tree for purifying air quality; and planting, processing, and distributing organic fruits and vegetables, such as tomato, eggplants, string beans, and peppers as well as blueberries and wine grapes. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes Chinese medicinal herbal products and decoction pieces, including medicines for bone and joint pain, arthritis, respiratory infections, and insomnia, as well as various other common ailments; and distributes a range of Western medicines through its wholesale and retail channels. In addition, it develops and distributes FIR therapeutic clothing and textile products comprising bedding sets, such as pillows, comforters, and sheets; underwear, T-shirts, and socks; knee and shin pads, waist supports, and other protective clothing; and body wraps or protectors for the ankle, elbow, wrist, and knee. Shineco, Inc. also sells its products online through third party e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.