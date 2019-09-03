Reviewing ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)’s and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT). The two are both Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.36 N/A -0.56 0.00 RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.21 N/A 0.30 10.89

Demonstrates ShiftPixy Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5% RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Liquidity

ShiftPixy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, RCM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ShiftPixy Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, RCM Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 80.72% and its consensus price target is $6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ShiftPixy Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 50%. 31.5% are ShiftPixy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.7% of RCM Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75% RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45%

For the past year ShiftPixy Inc. has -71.75% weaker performance while RCM Technologies Inc. has 6.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors RCM Technologies Inc. beats ShiftPixy Inc.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.