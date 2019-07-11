Reviewing ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)’s and Its Competitors results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShiftPixy Inc. has 3.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 63.65% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ShiftPixy Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have ShiftPixy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 212.80% -97.80% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ShiftPixy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

The competitors have a potential upside of 64.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ShiftPixy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShiftPixy Inc. -3.73% -27.12% -52.16% -79.37% -71.01% -55.94% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year ShiftPixy Inc. has -55.94% weaker performance while ShiftPixy Inc.’s rivals have 31.66% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ShiftPixy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, ShiftPixy Inc.’s competitors have 1.83 and 1.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. ShiftPixy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShiftPixy Inc.

Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ShiftPixy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.