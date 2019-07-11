Reviewing Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN)’s and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s results

We are comparing Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 44 3.01 N/A 0.93 44.74 Otelco Inc. 16 0.78 N/A 2.76 5.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Otelco Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Otelco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0% Otelco Inc. 0.00% 202.7% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.42 beta indicates that Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is 58.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Otelco Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company. Its rival Otelco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Otelco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company and Otelco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 1 3.00 Otelco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$54 is Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 39.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company shares are held by institutional investors while 12% of Otelco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s shares. Comparatively, 3.8% are Otelco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.02% -4.98% -12.8% -6.85% 34.01% -5.97% Otelco Inc. -10.48% -8.98% -5.08% -4.32% 1.03% -2.84%

For the past year Otelco Inc. has weaker performance than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Otelco Inc.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. Otelco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunication services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice access lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; directory advertising services; and other telephone related services comprising leasing, selling, installing, and maintaining customer premise telecommunications equipment, as well as the publication of local telephone directories and wireline voice telephone services. The company also provides network access services, which include the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services; high-speed and dial-up Internet access, as well as ancillary services, which include Web hosting and computer virus protection; Internet protocol television; and other telephone related services. In addition, it resells satellite services for DirecTV; rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services; and provides private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional engineering services for mission-critical software applications of small and mid-sized companies. The company primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 94,029 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.