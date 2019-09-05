Reviewing Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)’s and Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.15 N/A 1.78 12.15 Summit Midstream Partners LP 8 0.85 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Summit Midstream Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Summit Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% Summit Midstream Partners LP 0.00% -3% -0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta indicates that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is 4.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Summit Midstream Partners LP has a 1.6 beta which is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. On the competitive side is, Summit Midstream Partners LP which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Summit Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 0 1.00 Summit Midstream Partners LP 2 0 0 1.00

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.00% and an $22 consensus price target. Summit Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $9.33 consensus price target and a 85.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Summit Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Shell Midstream Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and Summit Midstream Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.9% and 36%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 44.72%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Summit Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% Summit Midstream Partners LP 4.66% 6.94% -4.15% -41.12% -54.04% -21.79%

For the past year Shell Midstream Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Summit Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Summit Midstream Partners LP.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.