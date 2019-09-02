Reviewing Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX)’s and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s results

Both Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) and PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 20 8.29 N/A 1.78 12.15 PBF Logistics LP 21 4.11 N/A 1.61 13.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP. PBF Logistics LP is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Shell Midstream Partners L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 12.2% 20.9% PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PBF Logistics LP has a 0.77 beta and it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PBF Logistics LP are 1 and 1 respectively. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PBF Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 1 0 1 2.50 PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00

$26.67 is Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s average price target while its potential upside is 38.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Shell Midstream Partners L.P. and PBF Logistics LP are owned by institutional investors at 55.9% and 25% respectively. Insiders held roughly 44.72% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shell Midstream Partners L.P. 0.05% 4.15% 6.51% 4.45% -6.25% 31.57% PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61%

For the past year Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than PBF Logistics LP.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Shell Midstream Partners L.P. beats PBF Logistics LP.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. The company owns interests in four crude oil pipeline systems and two refined products pipeline systems, as well as a crude tank storage and terminal system. Its crude oil pipeline systems include approximately 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system from Houston to St. James and Clovelly, Louisiana; and Mars pipeline system originating approximately 95 miles offshore in the deepwater Mississippi Canyon and in salt dome caverns in Clovelly, Louisiana. The companyÂ’s refined products pipeline systems consist of 158-mile Bengal pipeline system connecting four refineries in southern Louisiana to long-haul transportation pipelines; and approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline connecting refineries along the Gulf Coast to approximately 265 marketing terminals between Houston, Texas and Linden, New Jersey. Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Shell Pipeline Company LP.