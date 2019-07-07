Reviewing Sharing Economy International Inc. (SEII)’s and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.34 N/A -11.12 0.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.05 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sharing Economy International Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sharing Economy International Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sharing Economy International Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 0.4% respectively. Sharing Economy International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.19%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sharing Economy International Inc. -5.26% 0% -35.94% -93.13% -95.44% -40% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22%

For the past year Sharing Economy International Inc. has -40% weaker performance while Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 6.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.