Reviewing Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)’s and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s results

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), both competing one another are Specialty Eateries companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shake Shack Inc. 57 5.58 N/A 0.48 125.66 Starbucks Corporation 74 4.19 N/A 2.31 33.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shake Shack Inc. and Starbucks Corporation. Starbucks Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Shake Shack Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Shake Shack Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shake Shack Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 2.2% Starbucks Corporation 0.00% -439.1% 15.4%

Volatility & Risk

Shake Shack Inc. is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.43. In other hand, Starbucks Corporation has beta of 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Shake Shack Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Starbucks Corporation are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. Shake Shack Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Starbucks Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Shake Shack Inc. and Starbucks Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shake Shack Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Starbucks Corporation 0 8 3 2.27

$52.6 is Shake Shack Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -29.00%. Starbucks Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $78.73 consensus price target and a -11.04% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Starbucks Corporation seems more appealing than Shake Shack Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of Shake Shack Inc. shares and 77.1% of Starbucks Corporation shares. About 0.3% of Shake Shack Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Starbucks Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shake Shack Inc. 3.22% 1.62% 15.98% 19.4% 4.9% 33.91% Starbucks Corporation -0.37% 2.1% 10.28% 13.35% 36.11% 20.75%

For the past year Shake Shack Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Starbucks Corporation.

Summary

Shake Shack Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Starbucks Corporation.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and national foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Tazo, SeattleÂ’s Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Frappuccino, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, and Starbucks VIA brand names. As of November 3, 2016, the company operated 25,085 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.