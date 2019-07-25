Reviewing SGOCO Group Ltd. (SGOC)’s and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s results

SGOCO Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), both competing one another are Electronic Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group Ltd. 1 60.33 N/A -0.77 0.00 Energous Corporation 6 224.63 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates SGOCO Group Ltd. and Energous Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SGOCO Group Ltd. and Energous Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -8.7% Energous Corporation 0.00% -160.9% -142.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.29 beta indicates that SGOCO Group Ltd. is 71.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Energous Corporation has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SGOCO Group Ltd. and Energous Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Energous Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Energous Corporation has an average price target of $19.05, with potential upside of 363.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of SGOCO Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Energous Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 56.3% of SGOCO Group Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Energous Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SGOCO Group Ltd. -1.92% -6.85% -2.67% 4.21% -9.73% 20% Energous Corporation -2.48% -1.92% -38.88% -44.82% -71.34% -11.74%

For the past year SGOCO Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Energous Corporation had bearish trend.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in China and internationally. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; and application-specific LCD/LED display products, such as tablet PCs for commercial and consumer use, e-reader notebooks, cell phone devices, mobile Internet devices, e-boards, rotating screens, CCTV monitors for security systems, billboard monitors for advertising, public notice systems, touch screens for non-keyed entries, and phase change material thermal energy storage. The company is also developing 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. SGOCO Group, Ltd. sells its products under the SGOCO, POVIZON, and No.10 brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. The companyÂ’s technology could enable wire-free charging solutions for contact-based charging, as well as at a distance charging. It develops WattUp, a wire-free charging technology that charges electronic devices by surrounding them with a contained three dimensional radio frequency energy pocket. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.