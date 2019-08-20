Reviewing SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s results

This is a contrast between SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.49 N/A -1.08 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89

In table 1 we can see SG Blocks Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SG Blocks Inc. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 67.93%. Insiders owned roughly 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 3.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.