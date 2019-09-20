Reviewing SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)’s results

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -1.08 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 112.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SG Blocks Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SG Blocks Inc. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares. 10.9% are SG Blocks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend while Legacy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Legacy Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.