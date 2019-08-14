Reviewing SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

This is a contrast between SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SG Blocks Inc. 2 0.47 N/A -1.08 0.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SG Blocks Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has SG Blocks Inc. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SG Blocks Inc. 0.00% -56.6% -39% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SG Blocks Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SG Blocks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of SG Blocks Inc. shares and 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. About 10.9% of SG Blocks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SG Blocks Inc. 7.02% 18.67% -29.92% -70.33% -83.36% -67.1% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9%

For the past year SG Blocks Inc. has -67.1% weaker performance while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.